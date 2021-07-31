Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its holdings in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) by 14.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 262,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 45,025 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Rambus were worth $5,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barington Capital Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Rambus by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Barington Capital Group L.P. now owns 530,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,305,000 after purchasing an additional 95,900 shares during the period. Heard Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Rambus by 30.4% during the first quarter. Heard Capital LLC now owns 643,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,513,000 after buying an additional 149,995 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in Rambus during the first quarter worth about $3,554,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Rambus during the first quarter worth about $507,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Rambus by 3,190.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 7,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Rambus alerts:

In other Rambus news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total value of $37,541.91. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rambus stock opened at $23.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.88. Rambus Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.08 and a 52 week high of $23.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -71.70 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 9.01, a quick ratio of 8.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $105.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.01 million. Rambus had a positive return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 15.35%. Rambus’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Rambus Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RMBS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.17 price target (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Rambus in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Rambus in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Rambus in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “positive” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Rambus from $230.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rambus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.60.

About Rambus

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and portfolio of patents that covers memory architecture, high-speed serial links, and security products.

Featured Article: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.