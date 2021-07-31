Ramaco Resources (METC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Ramaco Resources to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The energy company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $43.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.69 million. Ramaco Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. On average, analysts expect Ramaco Resources to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:METC opened at $6.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.20 million, a P/E ratio of -109.50 and a beta of 1.03. Ramaco Resources has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $6.75.

METC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ramaco Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. B. Riley upped their target price on Ramaco Resources from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

About Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,166 acres of controlled mineral and 25 seams located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property comprising approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property consisting of approximately 62,100 acres of controlled mineral that is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property comprising approximately 1,570 acres of controlled mineral, which is situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

