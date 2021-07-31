Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Stock Holdings Lowered by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems lowered its position in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,959 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 817.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 578 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1,994.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RL. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Cowen raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $152.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ralph Lauren currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.71.

In other news, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 6,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $776,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,895 shares in the company, valued at $8,236,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 34.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RL stock opened at $113.52 on Friday. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 12 month low of $63.90 and a 12 month high of $142.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.57, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.51.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.11. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Ralph Lauren had a positive return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 2.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $0.6875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is 161.76%.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

