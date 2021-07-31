Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.650-$11.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $11.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.54 billion-$9.79 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.45 billion.

Shares of NYSE DGX traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $141.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,005,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,353. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Quest Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $104.10 and a 1-year high of $142.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.44.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 20.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 22.18%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DGX shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised Quest Diagnostics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $135.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $146.50.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 8,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total transaction of $1,194,698.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,619,310.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 32,788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $4,590,647.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 290,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,636,502.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,978 shares of company stock worth $14,981,793 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

