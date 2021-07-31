Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for Prologis, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:PLD)

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Prologis in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.05. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Prologis’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.53 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.24 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.76 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.04 EPS.

PLD has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.21.

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $128.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Prologis has a fifty-two week low of $93.08 and a fifty-two week high of $129.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $123.30. The company has a market cap of $94.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.56, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.74.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.37. Prologis had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its position in Prologis by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 5,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Prologis by 140.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,186,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,740,000 after acquiring an additional 693,188 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,725,000. Davis Selected Advisers increased its position in Prologis by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 315,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,433,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,377,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,867,214. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

