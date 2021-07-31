Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Issued By KeyCorp

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hexcel in a report issued on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs forecasts that the aerospace company will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on HXL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Hexcel from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Hexcel from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hexcel in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hexcel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.80.

Shares of Hexcel stock opened at $54.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -187.66 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.79. Hexcel has a one year low of $31.04 and a one year high of $64.99.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. Hexcel had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Hexcel by 112.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 742 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Hexcel by 203.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Hexcel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Hexcel by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hexcel by 6,248.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

