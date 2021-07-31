Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) Cut by Piper Sandler

Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Western New England Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.21. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Western New England Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

WNEB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Hovde Group initiated coverage on Western New England Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Western New England Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Western New England Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.17.

WNEB stock opened at $8.46 on Thursday. Western New England Bancorp has a one year low of $4.92 and a one year high of $9.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $206.55 million, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.24.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 6.57%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 14.3% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 18.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 16.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 1.8% in the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 192,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 312.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. 54.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

