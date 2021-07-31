Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Lifted by Piper Sandler

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of UMB Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.88 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.66. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for UMB Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.78 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.36 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on UMB Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on UMB Financial from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. UMB Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:UMBF opened at $93.60 on Friday. UMB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $45.87 and a fifty-two week high of $99.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.05. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 27.85%. The firm had revenue of $332.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This is a positive change from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 20.92%.

In other UMB Financial news, insider Martin Dominic Karaba sold 673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $65,954.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,202. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $204,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,066 shares of company stock worth $779,299 over the last quarter. 10.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMBF. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in UMB Financial by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 404,853 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in UMB Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $442,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in UMB Financial by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 40,322 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 10,663 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in UMB Financial by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,098 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in UMB Financial by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 7,943 shares of the bank’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

