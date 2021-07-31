Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Decreased by Analyst

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for The Sherwin-Williams in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $2.66 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.85. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for The Sherwin-Williams’ FY2021 earnings at $9.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.62 EPS.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 66.09% and a net margin of 11.23%. The Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.10 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SHW. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $800.00 price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Sunday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $317.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $222.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.86.

The Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $291.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $278.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $76.63 billion, a PE ratio of 37.75, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.07. The Sherwin-Williams has a 12-month low of $213.42 and a 12-month high of $293.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total transaction of $483,977.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 22,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total transaction of $6,516,678.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 187.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,234,606 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $881,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,675 shares during the last quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 179.6% during the 2nd quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 6,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,963 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 204.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,279,000 after buying an additional 13,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

