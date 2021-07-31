Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for TFI International Inc Increased by Analyst (TSE:TFI)

TFI International Inc (TSE:TFI) – Stock analysts at Desjardins lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TFI International in a report issued on Tuesday, July 27th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.54 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.29. Desjardins also issued estimates for TFI International’s FY2021 earnings at $5.66 EPS.

TFI International (TSE:TFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.28 billion.

