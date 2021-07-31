Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Teck Resources Limited Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:TECK)

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) – Equities researchers at B. Riley boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Teck Resources in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $1.10 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.07. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on TECK. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Teck Resources from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Teck Resources from C$34.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Teck Resources from $27.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Teck Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.97.

Shares of TECK stock opened at $22.84 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.69. Teck Resources has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $26.72. The company has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of -67.17 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. Teck Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TECK. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 201.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 1st quarter worth $126,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Finally, Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 4th quarter worth $189,000. 45.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

