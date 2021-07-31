Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. Decreased by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:SASR)

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp in a report released on Monday, July 26th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.11. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.46 EPS.

Get Sandy Spring Bancorp alerts:

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.03). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 41.01% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $135.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.50.

Shares of SASR stock opened at $41.59 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 52 week low of $21.11 and a 52 week high of $48.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SASR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,360,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $20,477,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1,076.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 330,953 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,652,000 after purchasing an additional 302,818 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,604,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,827,000 after purchasing an additional 280,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,611,778 shares of the bank’s stock worth $200,292,000 after purchasing an additional 225,566 shares in the last quarter. 63.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.13%.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

See Also: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.