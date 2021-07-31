Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Pool Co. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:POOL)

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pool in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $3.83 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.36. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Pool’s FY2022 earnings at $14.23 EPS.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.37 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Pool had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 76.48%. Pool’s revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.72 EPS.

POOL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Pool from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Pool in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $482.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Pool from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $462.14.

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $477.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a PE ratio of 36.31 and a beta of 0.79. Pool has a fifty-two week low of $285.92 and a fifty-two week high of $484.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $452.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.00%.

In other news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.80, for a total transaction of $773,286.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 12,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,511,655.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $1,410,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,211 shares of company stock worth $18,002,946. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of POOL. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Pool by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,626,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,597,352,000 after purchasing an additional 709,088 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Pool in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,833,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Pool by 170.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 254,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $87,774,000 after acquiring an additional 160,237 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Pool by 125.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 286,422 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $98,885,000 after acquiring an additional 159,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Pool in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,168,000. 90.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

