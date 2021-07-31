Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Raised by Analyst

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) – Wedbush raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for New York Community Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.32. Wedbush also issued estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NYCB. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $10.98 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.65.

Shares of NYCB stock opened at $11.78 on Friday. New York Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.72 and a fifty-two week high of $13.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.47.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 8.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 11.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,783,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,573,000 after buying an additional 1,537,443 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 5.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,699,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,542,000 after acquiring an additional 348,646 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,061,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 4,551,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,154,000 after purchasing an additional 797,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE raised its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 4,498,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,769,000 after purchasing an additional 184,448 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lawrence J. Savarese acquired 3,700 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.71 per share, for a total transaction of $43,327.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.16%.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.