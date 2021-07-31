Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:LECO)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lincoln Electric in a report issued on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.64 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.42. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lincoln Electric’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.69 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.37 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.59 EPS.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.19. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $826.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lincoln Electric from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lincoln Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.29.

Shares of LECO opened at $139.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.17. Lincoln Electric has a 52 week low of $86.88 and a 52 week high of $140.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $131.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

In other Lincoln Electric news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 3,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total value of $527,123.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LECO. FMR LLC grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 34,326.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,810,000 after acquiring an additional 140,397 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 107.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 299,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 150,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,461,000 after purchasing an additional 34,564 shares during the last quarter. 73.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

