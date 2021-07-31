Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) Lifted by Analyst

Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Independent Bank Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Young now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.32 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.22. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Independent Bank Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.39 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.17 EPS.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.04. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 31.36%. The firm had revenue of $145.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.30 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Independent Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.38.

Shares of NASDAQ IBTX opened at $69.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.17. Independent Bank Group has a fifty-two week low of $41.09 and a fifty-two week high of $80.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.93.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Independent Bank Group during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Independent Bank Group by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from Independent Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.28%.

Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.

