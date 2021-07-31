Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:HONE)

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.36. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for HarborOne Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

HONE opened at $13.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $764.54 million, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. HarborOne Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.59 and a 12 month high of $15.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.43.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.07). HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 8.58%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HONE. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 39.2% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 129,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 36,443 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in HarborOne Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $300,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 50,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 7,695 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 154.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 458.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 63,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 52,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Barry R. Koretz sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $222,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,371 shares in the company, valued at $754,669.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.39%.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, one-to four-family residential real estate, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, residential construction, and auto and other consumer loans.

