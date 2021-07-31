Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Encompass Health Co. Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:EHC)

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Encompass Health in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.07 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.02. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Encompass Health’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.47 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.61 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EHC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Encompass Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.38.

Shares of NYSE EHC opened at $83.25 on Thursday. Encompass Health has a fifty-two week low of $60.44 and a fifty-two week high of $89.68. The company has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.37.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. Encompass Health had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pendal Group Limited increased its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Encompass Health by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in Encompass Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in Encompass Health by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 20,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is currently 38.75%.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

