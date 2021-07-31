Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Element Fleet Management Corp. Reduced by National Bank Financial (TSE:EFN)

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) – National Bank Financial cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Element Fleet Management in a report released on Wednesday, July 28th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.22. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Element Fleet Management’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

EFN has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities lowered shares of Element Fleet Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, CSFB set a C$19.00 price target on shares of Element Fleet Management and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Element Fleet Management has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$17.39.

Element Fleet Management stock opened at C$14.28 on Friday. Element Fleet Management has a 1-year low of C$10.35 and a 1-year high of C$15.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.49, a current ratio of 9.83 and a quick ratio of 9.33.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$248.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$242.00 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Element Fleet Management’s payout ratio is 40.07%.

In related news, Senior Officer James Halliday sold 39,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.70, for a total transaction of C$546,136.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,164,513.70. Also, Senior Officer Christopher Michael Wyndham Gittens sold 31,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.35, for a total transaction of C$454,407.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$96,489.40.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising acquisition, financing, program management, and vehicle remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

