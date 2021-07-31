Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Raised by Barrington Research

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Carriage Services in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.52. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Carriage Services’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 9.53%.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Carriage Services from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “below average” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Carriage Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Carriage Services in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carriage Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

NYSE:CSV opened at $37.18 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.90. The company has a market cap of $671.02 million, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.82. Carriage Services has a 1-year low of $20.22 and a 1-year high of $39.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.51%.

In other Carriage Services news, VP Carlos R. Quezada bought 1,000 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.07 per share, with a total value of $37,070.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,051.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Shawn R. Phillips sold 32,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.48, for a total value of $1,174,583.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,255 shares in the company, valued at $3,693,782.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 3,000 shares of company stock worth $112,730 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its stake in Carriage Services by 181.5% in the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 480,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,908,000 after purchasing an additional 309,793 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Carriage Services by 193.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 444,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,651,000 after purchasing an additional 293,086 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Carriage Services by 131.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 181,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,374,000 after purchasing an additional 102,730 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Carriage Services in the first quarter worth $3,222,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Carriage Services by 8.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,137,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,057,000 after purchasing an additional 86,750 shares during the period. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise.

