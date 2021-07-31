Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for AXT, Inc. Lifted by B. Riley (NASDAQ:AXTI)

AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) – Stock analysts at B. Riley upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of AXT in a report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. B. Riley analyst D. Kang now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.07. B. Riley also issued estimates for AXT’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AXTI. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AXT in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. AXT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

NASDAQ AXTI opened at $10.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $431.46 million, a PE ratio of 63.75 and a beta of 2.27. AXT has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $15.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.42.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. AXT had a return on equity of 3.42% and a net margin of 6.45%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXTI. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of AXT by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 7,927 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in AXT by 306.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,754 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in AXT in the fourth quarter worth $119,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in AXT by 167.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 24,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AXT in the first quarter worth $409,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Leonard J. Leblanc sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $98,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 184,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,820,688.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Morris S. Young sold 9,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total transaction of $90,616.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,550 shares of company stock worth $900,668. Corporate insiders own 8.33% of the company’s stock.

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

