Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Cut by Analyst

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Axalta Coating Systems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.60.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 35.52%.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on AXTA. Susquehanna raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Axalta Coating Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.67.

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $30.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. Axalta Coating Systems has a twelve month low of $21.43 and a twelve month high of $34.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.46.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 454,939 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,453,000 after purchasing an additional 14,409 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 177,331 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,245,000 after purchasing an additional 73,006 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 359,204 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,625,000 after purchasing an additional 119,937 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 155.8% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 459,428 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,624,000 after acquiring an additional 279,853 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 1.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 814,308 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,087,000 after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

