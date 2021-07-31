Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Issued By William Blair

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) – Stock analysts at William Blair cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lennox International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 26th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $3.66 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.68. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock.

Get Lennox International alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on LII. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $308.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Lennox International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $280.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $306.00.

LII stock opened at $329.43 on Thursday. Lennox International has a twelve month low of $259.62 and a twelve month high of $356.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $335.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65 and a beta of 0.85.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The construction company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.25. Lennox International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 343.80%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Lennox International’s payout ratio is presently 37.02%.

In related news, COO Elliot S. Zimmer sold 596 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.21, for a total value of $203,957.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,929.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Douglas L. Young sold 8,704 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.97, for a total transaction of $2,915,578.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 62,824 shares in the company, valued at $21,044,155.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,535 shares of company stock worth $6,935,088. 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lennox International by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 451,939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,639,000 after purchasing an additional 25,996 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Lennox International by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 365,766 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,969,000 after buying an additional 92,169 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lennox International by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 193,782 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,384,000 after buying an additional 32,587 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lennox International by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 156,435 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,744,000 after buying an additional 7,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the 1st quarter worth about $25,994,000. Institutional investors own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

Featured Article: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.