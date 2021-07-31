Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:FBHS)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.39 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.42. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.48 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.79 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.30 EPS.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.17. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist boosted their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Loop Capital upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.07.

Shares of FBHS stock opened at $97.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.65. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a twelve month low of $74.51 and a twelve month high of $114.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBHS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the first quarter valued at $54,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 13.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after purchasing an additional 14,139 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 4,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total transaction of $140,562.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick D. Hallinan sold 18,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.66, for a total value of $1,964,795.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,826 shares of company stock worth $3,609,873 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.82%.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

Further Reading: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.