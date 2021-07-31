Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Community Bank System, Inc. Issued By DA Davidson (NYSE:CBU)

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) – DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Community Bank System in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 27th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Community Bank System’s FY2022 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

CBU opened at $71.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.33. Community Bank System has a 52-week low of $52.37 and a 52-week high of $82.53.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. Community Bank System had a net margin of 28.69% and a return on equity of 8.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Community Bank System in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Community Bank System by 2,423.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,523 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY bought a new position in Community Bank System in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Community Bank System in the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Community Bank System in the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. 70.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Community Bank System news, Director Kerrie D. Macpherson bought 439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.81 per share, with a total value of $35,036.59. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,278.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is a boost from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is 52.01%.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

