Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Issued By Wedbush

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) – Equities researchers at Wedbush decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PulteGroup in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the construction company will earn $1.97 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.10. Wedbush also issued estimates for PulteGroup’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $2.14 EPS.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PHM. The Goldman Sachs Group cut PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PulteGroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.77.

PulteGroup stock opened at $54.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.49. PulteGroup has a 1 year low of $39.92 and a 1 year high of $63.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.44.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 10.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,216,724 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,374,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476,016 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 2.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,431,874 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $337,305,000 after purchasing an additional 181,316 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 8.4% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,272,633 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $328,937,000 after purchasing an additional 486,461 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,736,427 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $300,203,000 after purchasing an additional 123,658 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 3.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,436,076 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $296,647,000 after purchasing an additional 170,716 shares during the period. 85.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 27th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 11.89%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

