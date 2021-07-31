Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Issued By Capital One Financial

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) – Analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Helix Energy Solutions Group in a report issued on Tuesday, July 27th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now expects that the oil and gas company will earn ($0.12) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.08). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Helix Energy Solutions Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 4.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $5.30 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.33.

Shares of NYSE HLX opened at $4.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $625.50 million, a P/E ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 3.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $6.76.

In other news, COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 34,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total transaction of $207,506.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 13.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,006,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,135,000 after buying an additional 233,549 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 43.7% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,190,717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,013,000 after buying an additional 362,023 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,694,734 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,118,000 after buying an additional 107,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

