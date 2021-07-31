Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Natura &Co Holding S.A. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:NTCO)

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Natura &Co in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.06). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.71 million. Natura &Co had a return on equity of 1.09% and a net margin of 0.44%.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NTCO. HSBC began coverage on shares of Natura &Co in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Natura &Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Natura &Co from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th.

NTCO opened at $20.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.20. Natura &Co has a 1-year low of $15.52 and a 1-year high of $23.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.38 and a beta of 2.38.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Natura &Co during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Natura &Co by 131.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Natura &Co during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Natura &Co by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Natura &Co during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.46% of the company’s stock.

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, makeup, soaps, deodorants, shower, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child toiletries, as well as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, travel kits and packages, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.

