Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Raised by Analyst

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of The RealReal in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.56) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.57). KeyCorp also issued estimates for The RealReal’s FY2021 earnings at ($2.06) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.22) EPS.

Get The RealReal alerts:

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $98.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.61 million. The RealReal had a negative return on equity of 85.02% and a negative net margin of 61.23%. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on The RealReal in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The RealReal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The RealReal in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded The RealReal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.85.

Shares of REAL stock opened at $16.51 on Thursday. The RealReal has a 12 month low of $12.23 and a 12 month high of $30.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 3.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

In other news, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 14,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $223,401.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,028,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,616,048.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matt Gustke sold 1,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total value of $42,337.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 227,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,814,198.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 144,188 shares of company stock valued at $2,649,191. 27.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REAL. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in shares of The RealReal in the first quarter worth $32,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of The RealReal in the first quarter worth $85,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The RealReal in the first quarter worth $204,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The RealReal in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of The RealReal in the first quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

About The RealReal

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Recommended Story: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for The RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.