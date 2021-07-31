Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. Raised by Raymond James (TSE:INE)

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE) – Research analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.04. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $26.75 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Innergex Renewable Energy’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.04) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy to C$26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$29.00 to C$24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy to C$23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$24.93.

Shares of TSE INE opened at C$21.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.91 billion and a PE ratio of -19.00. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 52 week low of C$18.37 and a 52 week high of C$32.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$21.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 562.04, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.40.

In other news, Director Daniel Lafrance bought 2,000 shares of Innergex Renewable Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$18.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,460.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at C$693,010.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -62.88%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

