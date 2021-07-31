Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Issued By Piper Sandler

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) – Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Beyond Meat in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.33) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.27). Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Beyond Meat’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.31) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.66) EPS.

BYND has been the subject of a number of other reports. lowered their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $184.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $184.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Beyond Meat currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.89.

Shares of BYND opened at $122.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.38 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 18.12, a quick ratio of 16.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. Beyond Meat has a fifty-two week low of $99.86 and a fifty-two week high of $221.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.15.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $108.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.92 million. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 19.58% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,678,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Beyond Meat by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Beyond Meat in the 4th quarter worth about $501,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Beyond Meat by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 634,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,547,000 after purchasing an additional 24,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Beyond Meat by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter. 49.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Beyond Meat news, Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $4,001,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,884. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Beth Moskowitz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.87, for a total transaction of $455,610.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,812 shares in the company, valued at $2,249,498.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 107,692 shares of company stock worth $14,806,963. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks.

