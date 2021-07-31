Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Pfizer Inc. Issued By Truist Securiti (NYSE:PFE)

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Pfizer in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securiti analyst R. Karnauskas anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Pfizer’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.64 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.87 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.12 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.49 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.66 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Truist began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.62.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $42.81 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48. Pfizer has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $43.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 22.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 70.27%.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFE. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,247,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $479,601,000 after acquiring an additional 238,897 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 19,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 11,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

