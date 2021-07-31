Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:ADP)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Automatic Data Processing in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Samana now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.52 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.49. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Automatic Data Processing’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $2.14 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.43.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $209.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $200.30. Automatic Data Processing has a 12 month low of $127.31 and a 12 month high of $210.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.23% and a net margin of 16.88%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 223.2% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 5,744 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 51,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 180,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,746,000 after acquiring an additional 70,707 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 7,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $490,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,376,028. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total value of $257,001.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,725.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,277 shares of company stock valued at $1,862,845. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

