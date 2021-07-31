Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) Issued By Raymond James

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) – Research analysts at Raymond James upped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Intact Financial in a report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.74 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.58. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $193.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Intact Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.87 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.72 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.54 EPS.

Get Intact Financial alerts:

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.29 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$3.05 billion for the quarter.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC raised their price objective on Intact Financial from C$188.00 to C$197.00 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank raised their target price on Intact Financial from C$190.00 to C$193.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Intact Financial from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$168.21 target price on shares of Intact Financial in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Intact Financial from C$177.00 to C$178.00 in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Intact Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$189.14.

Shares of TSE:IFC opened at C$170.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$168.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.49. The firm has a market cap of C$29.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.93. Intact Financial has a 12-month low of C$131.94 and a 12-month high of C$173.72.

In related news, Senior Officer Lucie Martel sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$159.81, for a total transaction of C$127,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at C$502,922.07.

About Intact Financial

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.