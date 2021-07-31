Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $197,000 in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,828 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,707 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 368.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 59.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $28,065.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 43,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,982.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $136,410 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

KMI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.93.

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $17.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $39.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.26. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.45 and a 12-month high of $19.29.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.21%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.73%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

