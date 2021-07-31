Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Has $287,000 Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 29.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,629 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 320.2% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGD opened at $79.56 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $82.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.05.

