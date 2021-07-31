Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pulse Biosciences, Inc. is a medical device company. It is engaged in developing a novel and proprietary tissue treatment platform using Nano-Pulse Electro-Signaling. NPES provide effective local tumor control and to initiate an adaptive immune response. The company deploy NPES platform applications which include human oncology, dermatology, aesthetics and other minimally invasive applications. Pulse Biosciences, Inc. is based in Burlingame, California. “

Separately, Stephens assumed coverage on Pulse Biosciences in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLSE opened at $20.50 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $542.43 million, a PE ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 1.57. Pulse Biosciences has a 12-month low of $8.76 and a 12-month high of $45.82. The company has a quick ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 7.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.19). Sell-side analysts predict that Pulse Biosciences will post -3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLSE. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 297.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 523.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 26,729 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

About Pulse Biosciences

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue primarily for dermatology applications by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

