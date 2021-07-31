PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Downgraded to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) from a b+ rating to a c+ rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on PTC in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on PTC in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of PTC from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PTC from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of PTC from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $136.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC opened at $135.45 on Wednesday. PTC has a 52 week low of $79.36 and a 52 week high of $153.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.05, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $138.73.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.50. PTC had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 18.64%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PTC will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTC. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PTC during the second quarter worth $25,000. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 12,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in PTC by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in PTC during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in PTC during the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. 84.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

