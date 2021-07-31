Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) Announces Earnings Results

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) released its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ PVBC opened at $15.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $289.25 million, a P/E ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.13. Provident Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.50 and a 12-month high of $18.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Provident Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.24%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Provident Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler raised Provident Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.50 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Provident Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,353 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.14% of Provident Bancorp worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.71% of the company’s stock.

Provident Bancorp Company Profile

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

