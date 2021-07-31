Provident Bancorp Inc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (NASDAQ:PVBC)

Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the bank on Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.
Shares of PVBC stock opened at $15.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.33. Provident Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $18.90. The company has a market capitalization of $289.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 1.13.
Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.05). As a group, analysts forecast that Provident Bancorp will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Provident Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.50 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Provident Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.
Provident Bancorp Company Profile
Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.
Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock
Receive News & Ratings for Provident Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.