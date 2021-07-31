Provident Bancorp Inc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (NASDAQ:PVBC)

Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the bank on Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of PVBC stock opened at $15.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.33. Provident Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $18.90. The company has a market capitalization of $289.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 1.13.

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.05). As a group, analysts forecast that Provident Bancorp will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Provident Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,353 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.14% of Provident Bancorp worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 42.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Provident Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.50 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Provident Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Provident Bancorp Company Profile

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

