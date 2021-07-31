Prosperity Planning Inc. Invests $114,000 in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 100,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 32.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000.

IYE stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.71. 3,340,595 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,797,186. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a one year low of $14.52 and a one year high of $30.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.37.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

