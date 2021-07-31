Prosperity Planning Inc. Has $2.57 Million Holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Prosperity Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,624 shares during the quarter. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up about 1.6% of Prosperity Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Prosperity Planning Inc.’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $73,595,000. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 14.9% in the first quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 142,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,372,000 after purchasing an additional 18,539 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 333,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,925,000 after purchasing an additional 8,080 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 59.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 28,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 10,548 shares during the period. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $253,000.

NYSEARCA:AVEM traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.96. The company had a trading volume of 39,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,764. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.49. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $50.00 and a twelve month high of $70.47.

