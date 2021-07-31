Prosperity Planning Inc. Decreases Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Prosperity Planning Inc. decreased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $968,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDY. Harvest Volatility Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1,275.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 55 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded down $0.93 on Friday, reaching $492.40. 659,366 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 964,230. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $321.77 and a 52 week high of $507.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $490.85.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

