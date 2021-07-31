Prosperity Planning Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Prosperity Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Realty Income by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 14,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 6,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Realty Income news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $280,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,546,353.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

O stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.29. 5,510,086 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,701,426. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $57.00 and a 1-year high of $71.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.46, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.75.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 20.51%. The business had revenue of $442.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a jul 21 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2355 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a yield of 4.1%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on O shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Mizuho upgraded Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Realty Income has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.17.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

