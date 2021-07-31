Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 2.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 69,761 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,882 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $5,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 235.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert H. Steelhammer sold 1,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.94, for a total transaction of $77,335.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 135,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,737,438.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PB has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prosperity Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.33.

PB stock opened at $68.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.28. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $48.80 and a one year high of $83.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.27.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 43.00% and a return on equity of 8.60%. As a group, analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 35.38%.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

