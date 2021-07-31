Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) PT Raised to $5.00 at Piper Sandler

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) had its price objective raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $3.00 to $5.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 122.22% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Progenity from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Progenity from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James cut shares of Progenity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progenity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.13.

Shares of Progenity stock opened at $2.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $136.07 million and a P/E ratio of -0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.84. Progenity has a twelve month low of $2.04 and a twelve month high of $10.27.

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $24.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.24 million. On average, analysts predict that Progenity will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Progenity by 256.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 6,801 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Progenity by 416.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 8,395 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Progenity during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Progenity during the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Progenity during the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. 71.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Progenity

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides develops and commercializes molecular testing products in the United States. It offers Innatal, a noninvasive prenatal screening test offered to women early in pregnancy to screen for chromosome abnormalities, such as down syndrome, trisomy 18, trisomy 13, and sex chromosome disorders through the analysis of cell-free DNA; Preparent that screens for carrier status of hereditary diseases prior to or early in pregnancy; and Riscover, a hereditary cancer screen that analyzes 31 genes associated with inherited risk of 12 types of cancers, including the BRCA1/2 genes for hereditary breast, ovarian, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, and other cancer syndromes, as well as for the five genes associated with Lynch syndrome.

