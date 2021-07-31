PROG (NYSE:PRG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

PROG (NYSE:PRG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PROG had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 29.18%. PROG updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.900-$4.100 EPS.

PRG stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.77. 539,218 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,392. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 1.20. PROG has a 52 week low of $41.27 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.63. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.01.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PRG shares. Truist dropped their price target on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of PROG from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PROG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.83.

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in two segments, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The Progressive Leasing segment offers lease-purchase solutions to customers for various merchandize in the furniture, appliances, electronics, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattresses, and automobile electronics and accessories markets through point-of-sale and e-commerce retail partners, as well in-store, mobile, and online solutions.

