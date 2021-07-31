Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 72,064 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 966,523 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 72,064 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $61,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Cypress Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Twitter by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 498 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TWTR opened at $69.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.60. Twitter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.65 and a twelve month high of $80.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $55.66 billion, a PE ratio of 148.41 and a beta of 0.76.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.13. Twitter had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.39) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twitter news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total transaction of $570,560.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 1,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $96,691.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,636 shares of company stock worth $4,347,214 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

TWTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twitter presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.29.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

