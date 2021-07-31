Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $67.69 Million Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,642 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 7,558 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $67,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $355,121,000. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.5% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 1,283,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,824,091,000 after buying an additional 162,430 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,888,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 181.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 60,360 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $85,761,000 after buying an additional 38,900 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 38.1% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 134,358 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $190,899,000 after buying an additional 37,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,863.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.35. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,127.94 and a 1-year high of $1,866.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,514.99.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.52 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.38 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,750.00 price objective on the stock. Truist increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,530.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,495.00 to $1,630.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,742.52.

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 10,421 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,800.87, for a total value of $18,766,866.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,177,585.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,607 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,600.00, for a total transaction of $2,571,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,996,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,398 shares of company stock valued at $43,641,993. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

