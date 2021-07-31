Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $63.93 Million Holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 780,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,509 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.78% of Encompass Health worth $63,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

EHC opened at $83.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.37. Encompass Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.44 and a fifty-two week high of $89.68. The company has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.13.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.19. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is currently 38.75%.

A number of research firms have commented on EHC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Encompass Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.38.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

